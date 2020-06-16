One person is killed in Rapid City home fire

A person is dead following a fire at a home on the 800 block of North Maple Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters found the person in a smoke-filled basement apartment. Resuscitation efforts were performed and the person, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where the death was pronounced.

The fire broke out sometime before 5:30 a.m. Four people in the upstairs apartment smelled smoke and called 911. They were outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters forced their way into the basement apartment where they found the victim.

According to a Rapid City Fire Department release, they put the fire out without using much water; but smoke damage in the basement apartment is “significant.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rapid City Fire Department’s Fire and Life Safety Division.

