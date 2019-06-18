One man found dead in Mount Rushmore Road home

One person is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning along Highway 16, just south of Catron Boulevard.

Firefighters found a man dead inside a home on the 7300 block of Mount Rushmore Road. (KOTA TV)

Firefighters got the call at about 8:15 a.m.; and when they arrived, they quickly called in a second alarm; brining more units from the Rapid City Fire Department.

"A passerby reported flames coming from the residence behind me,” Sgt. Paul Stevens, Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, said

Fire crews say they were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly ... Within 15 to 20 minutes ... But say they weren't able to save the one occupant of the house.

Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire administrator, says "We did have one firefighter who was injured in the process of removing the patient from the fire. He did sustain minor injuries."

The fire is now being investigated by the state fire marshal and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Stevens says there's nothing apparent to indicate foul play in the fire, but says it's way too early to tell for sure. He also says it appears at this point that the victim died in the fire, but again says that's a part of the investigation.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

Original story

A man was found dead inside a rural Rapid City home by firefighters Tuesday morning.

Details are sketchy at the time of this post but what we do know is a fire was reported about 8 a.m. at a home on the 7300 block of Mount Rushmore Road across the street from Black Hills Orthopedics. The fire was quickly put out.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries. He is being evaluated at the hospital.

We will update the story when we get more information.

