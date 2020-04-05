One company in the Black Hills is helping FEMA find space for make-shift hospitals

President of FourFront Design in Rapid City Bryan Vulcan has been providing services like architecture and engineering to clients throughout the United States.

"Well the Corp of Engineers reached out to FourFront Design late last week.with an emergency task order asking us to evaluate facilities in North Dakota,” said Vulcan.

Their goal is to identify facilities that could act as make-shift hospitals in the event COVID-19 overwhelms the traditional healthcare system.

"You know in North Dakota we mainly looked at arenas, I think that hotels work a little bit better but you have to have the facilities available and what can you convert quickly,” said Vulcan

The teams looked into things like electrical systems and backup power generation, HVAC systems with possible negative pressurization capability, room layout and capacity, and low voltage communication systems for each facility.

"What FEMA and the Corp of Engineers will do is they'll contract with a local contractor or use the National Guard in this case,” said Vulcan. “Bring in supplies that FEMA may have in stockpiles or they may reach out to local businesses to get supplies and set up these hospitals, but they have a starting place they know what they have to do when they walk into that facility."

At least one doctor thinks that the U.S. will need more than 500,000 extra beds across the county.

