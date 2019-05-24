One brand of CBD oil stripped off the shelves of a market

Thursday at 4:50 p.m. police officers came into the Staple & Spice Market and took 16 bags full of CBD products, totaling to nearly $3,000. They claim the Plus CBD Oil manufactured by CV Sciences has THC.

"We did confer with CV Sciences yesterday, the gold product does have .03% THC in it, that's a trace amount, the legal limit is .3% in all 50 states," says Carol Pugh the owner of Staple & Spice Market.

Pugh knew this brand had a small amount of THC so she went to Pennington County State's Attorney, Mark Vargo, and asked him if that type of CBD oil would be okay to put on her shelves, Pugh says Vargo told her the brand was okay, and there would be no legal repercussions.

"The police department would not be carrying out any searches and seizes so I'm a little confused because that's what happened yesterday," says Pugh.

We reached out to Mark Vargo and so far have not had a response.

As for those police officers, they were members of the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce. UNET is made up of Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations.

"I thought it was safe to sell and I did what I thought was my due diligence as a retailer of 28 years I've been in this business, I do watch out for the peoples safety. I'm not going to sell anything that's unsafe," says Pugh.

Pugh still carries two others brands of CBD oil that UNET did not take.

"Obliviously I had something on the shelves that someone doesn't like. Someone took it from me. CV Sciences reimbursing me the full retail value of everything they took. The damages they think they're doing, they didn't," says Pugh.

In a statement, Chief of Police Karl Jegeris said, "We recognize confusion exists regarding CBD products, however, we have the responsibility to take enforcement action regarding illegal drug distribution in our community, including products that contain THC."