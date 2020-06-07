A teenager dies after a vehicle rollover in Lincoln County

One person died and two other people were injured Saturday night in a one-vehicle rollover south of Tea.

Names of the three people have not yet been released pending notification of family members. They were the only persons involved.

A 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was traveling on 273rd Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled.

One of the two passengers, a 19-year-old male, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants, the 19-year-old male driver and a 18-year-old male passenger, both received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Sioux Falls hospitals. Seat belt use for both occupants is under investigation.

Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.