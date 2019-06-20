Once kept in the closet LGBTQ service members flying high at Ellsworth

"It's been normal. For lack of better words, it's been normal," says Jeff Grant a A1 aviator.

Normal, something gay and lesbian military members didn't know, until 2011, as "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" laws kept lesbian and gay Americans from openly serving in the armed forces.

One airmen at Ellsworth Air Force Base joined the military just as that law was repealed.

"To join and then that become repealed and then not know what to do. Okay, do I come out as gay, do I stay in the closet, how is that going to affect my career, are my bosses going to be okay with that. There's so many aspects to think about," says Grant.

At Ellsworth, some say the opposite has happened.

"I met some lifelong friends that really made me feel normal and loved and accepted and that really helped me I guess come out again and feel more comfortable in the Air Force environment," says Grant.

Another couple that's been in the Air Force for two years say they've had similar experiences.

They met on their job and say they've been best friends since.

"Nobody has any issues with that, it kind of seemed like a normal piece of conversation, it wasn't something shocking. That's what was really exciting and comforting," says Ann Maynard and Joy Williams.

For this couple, they want people to see past their gender.

"That's kind of what I want to explain to my parents, like I'm in love with her and it doesn't matter who she was or what she was, I was just in love with her," says Maynard.

Their last bit of advice for any person struggling with coming out, especially in the military.

"If anyone is lesbian, gay, bi or whatever, don't let anything ever stop you. Follow your dreams, nothing is going to stop you as a human being, sky is the limit." says Williams.