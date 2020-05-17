Old documents show the Black Hawk mine wasn't so hidden

Going back to almost twenty years ago in July, the preliminary plan for the Hideaway Hills manufactured housing community was sent to Meade County Planning Staff, Meade County Planning Commission, and Meade County Commissioners.

In this plan, the history of the site was laid out in the first few pages saying.

“In the early 1900s, an underground gyp mining operation took place on the NE corner of the property.”

And the operations of mining did not stop there.

“In the 1980s the South Dakota Cement Plant mined the gypsum rock from the site.”

And the paperwork shows they wanted to test to see if there were any cavities in the field.

“Field boring operation may be required to identify any cavities that may be a safety hazard.”

And that safety hazard came to light in 2006.

“The original developers want to close off part of Daisy Drive because it is caving into the old underground mine.”

The report said they tried to repair the road, but it kept sinking.

“The planning board told Mr. McNaboe to tell his clients to fix the road properly because they will not approve the closing of Daisy Drive.”

14 years later Daisy Drive is finally closed off, but at the cost of evacuating people from their homes.