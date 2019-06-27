The Old Time Country Fourth Celebration in Custer will start on July 3. Events at the celebration range from the Children's Fair, Arts and Crafts Fair, music, family, games, parades, and fireworks.

Old Time Country Fair Arts and Crafts: July 3 to July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Arts and Crafts Fair will be located at the 1881 Courthouse Museum.

Children's Fair at Way Park (free and open to the public): July 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be old-time games, music, face painting and more.

Parades and Flag Ceremonies (free and open to the public): July 4 starting at 10 a.m. The Kids' Parade will be followed by the Patriots' Parade in downtown Custer. Flag lowering and raising ceremonies follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on Washington and 5th Streets.

Fireworks (free and open to the public): July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The fireworks will be at Pageant Hill.

For more information, please contact the Custer Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-673-2244 or info@custersd.com.