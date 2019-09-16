Okla. woman, 18, accused of threatening to shoot 400 people at former high school

An 18-year-old woman from Oklahoma was arrested after a coworker reported she had allegedly threatened to “shoot 400 people for fun,” possibly at her former high school.

Alexis Wilson, 18, was arrested on accusations of making terroristic threats against her former school, McAlester High School in McAlester, Okla. (Source: Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office/KTUL/CNN)

Alexis Wilson, 18, is being held on $250,000 bond after she was arrested on accusations of making terroristic threats against her former school, McAlester High School in McAlester, Oklahoma.

Authorities say one of Wilson’s coworkers at Pizza Inn reported the 18-year-old had threatened to “shoot 400 people for fun” and added she would like to shoot many people at her old school. She also allegedly showed the coworker videos of herself shooting an AR-15 rifle she’d just bought.

Deputies arrested Wilson after an interview at her home Sunday. They seized an AK-47 assault rifle with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra cells.

Wilson says the alleged threat was a misunderstanding, and she would never shoot up a school. She told police she had purchased an AK-47 and was only telling her coworker about it to teach her not to be afraid of guns.

"In today’s times, you can’t say stuff like that. Anytime something is said we are going to take it serious, and we are going to investigate it to the full extent and make an arrest, if possible, because we do not want any of our schools getting shot up. Nobody does. So, we are going to do everything we can to prevent this,” said Sheriff Chris Morris of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a local newspaper, the police report says Wilson dropped out of the high school in ninth grade and that she had been bullied there.

Deputies say Wilson admitted to being bullied but told them she was good about ignoring it. She also allegedly said she had had suicidal and homicidal feelings.

"She had some problems, but I am not aware of anything that would draw attention to her as a potential for something like this,” said Superintendent Randy Hughes of McAlester Public Schools.

Wilson had recently tried to reenroll at the high school in order to take classes for her GED, but she wasn’t allowed to. Deputies say Wilson seemed upset about not being able to go back to school but denied being mad about it.

“I am saddened by the state of where we are at in our society. I am grateful to God for watching over us. I am grateful for our police department for acting swiftly and quickly. I am relieved. You always look at the other side and think what could have happened. We don’t want any of our kids hurt,” Hughes said.

