Oh hail! Guess what season is quickly storming our way

We aren’t No. 1 (and that’s good this time) but we are pretty high on the list of states with the most hail damage reports on vehicles … fourth, according to the insurance company State Farm.

South Dakota vehicle owners reported more than 3,700 hail damage claims with an average cost of $5,000 last year. That is nearly $19 million in damages to cars.

The average homeowner claim in 2018 was more than $14,000 in the state.

When you add home and car hail damage, South Dakota does drop to 18th place with nearly $40 million in damage. But that is still more than 2017, when the total vehicle and home damage was $36 million.

So now you have the numbers. Now what?

State Farm tips include:

• Move vehicles into garages or under cover when possible

- If you can’t, you could drape your car with blankets, use a car cover, put your floor mats on the windshield

• Prune trees to prevent problems linked to hail storms

• Use impact-resistant roofing to reduce hail damage

• Have a good home inventory with photos and videos

• Make sure you have adequate coverage

• Secure anything outdoors that could become missiles, like furniture

What states are the worst when it comes to hail losses?

1. Colorado - $598 million in damages

2. Texas - $437 million

3. Illinois - $329 million

4. Minnesota - $170 million

5. Missouri - $88 million

