Oglala Sioux Tribe to vote on legalizing marijuana

Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe will vote this week on whether to legalize medical and recreational marijuana on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation.

Many hope it will bring economic development to one of the most impoverished areas in the country. But the plans could also ignite clashes with federal and state authorities.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe would become the only Native American tribe to set up a cannabis market in a state where it's illegal. The tribe thinks it could rake in millions of dollars by allowing dispensaries and a lounge for pot.

The referendum will be held Tuesday, March 10. There are three questions:

- Should alcohol be served at the Prairi Wind and East Winds casinos?

- Should recreational marijuana be legalized?

- Should medical marijuana be legalized?