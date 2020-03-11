Oglala Sioux Tribe overwhelmingly approves marijuana use

Preliminary election results say members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe have passed a referendum to legalize medical and recreational marijuana on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

A proposal to to allow alcohol in the tribe's casino failed. The results will be certified in the next week.

The preliminary tally from all precincts shows both medical and recreational marijuana passed by wide margins, with 82% of voters approving medical marijuana and 74% approving recreational pot. The alcohol proposal failed by 12 percentage points.

The Tribal Council is next expected to enact laws to regulate and legalize pot.

