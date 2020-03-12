Oglala Lakota College goes online to avoid exposing students to COVID-19

The Oglala Lakota College is going to online classes to protect its staff and students from possible exposure to COVID-19.

For the rest of the spring semester OLC will us online delivery modes such as Zoom classrooms and the internet. The only exceptions are classes for on-site construction an automotive courses.

The online courses will begin March 23.

For the nine college centers on the Pine Ridge Reservation, Rapid City Center and the Cheyenne River College Center, only OLC students will have access to the building if their only ability to access online courses is through the college center.

The college’s Library and Bookstore will now only be available to OLC students.

Community activities at the College Center will also now be curtailed. In addition, OLC’s GED program will continue to work with students who are pursuing their GED.

OLC’s administrative headquarters building, Piya Wiconi, will not allow anybody into the building except for its administrative staff. The College’s Historical Center will be closed indefinitely.

OLC has cancelled the Lakota Language Academy classes scheduled to be held June 1-12, 2020. All co-curricular events are also cancelled.

OLC 2020 Graduation will still be held.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.