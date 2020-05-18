Officers involved in Rapid City shooting tested for COVID-19

Police in the officer-involved shooting in Rapid Valley May 13 have been tested for COVID-19 following the discovery that the suspect was positive for the coronavirus.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, all the officers involved (Rapid City Police Department and state Division of Criminal Investigation) were tested for the virus over the weekend. Results came back negative. However, because of the incubation period, those negative results are not definitive. Follow-up testing will more than likely be done.

"At this time decisions as to self-quarantine and monitoring of the involved officers and agents will be made based on all the known factors and agency policy/CDC recommendations," the AG office stated in a release.

The AG did not release how many officers may have been exposed to the virus.

Anthony Angel, 30, Rapid City, was shot May 13 near the intersection of Highway 44 and Saint Patrick Street. He died the next day. Police were making a traffic stop when Angel reportedly got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers.

The DCI is investigating the shooting. A report is expected sometime before mid-June.