Officer involved shooting occurs in Whitewood

One man is sent to the hospital. after being shot by a Whitewood police officer on Friday afternoon

Scene from the officer-involved shooting in Whitewood (KOTA TV)

It started at the Sonset station at the intersection of Laurel and Fillmore Streets ... when according to a witness a man was outside the gas station when he came in to contact with an officer from the Whitewood Police Department.

The witness says the officer tried to place the man under arrest and he failed to comply with her orders ... and says that's when it escalated ... saying that the officer tased the suspect.

He says that led to a scuffle in the parking lot.

"After that, he started to run to his car and she told him to get down on the ground, but he wouldn't and they got on the driver side of that car and I couldn't really see what happened there and three minutes later I heard a gunshot," Says, Roger Albright, eyewitness

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

We're told the suspect survived.

