October 15 is National Cheese Curd Day

It's the cheesiest day of the year-- it's National Cheese Curd Day!

Culver's founded National Cheese Curd Day. Cheese curds are either deep-fried or squeaky, but Culver's is most famous for the deep-fried option.

Culver's menu says that their curds are quote "the freshest, un-aged yellow and white Wisconsin cheddar cheese, deep-fried golden brown for a warm buttery crunch."

Dipping sauces are a must-- ranch, cheese sauce, blue cheese, siracha, bbq, and honey mustard are some of the most popular.

National Cheese Curd Day is one of more than 1,500 national days. The Rapid City franchises the day also allows the employees of Culver's to be a little more casual.

"It lightens the food, people don't have to wear the ties," said Travis Ness, a Culver's Operator. "People wonder why we are in T-shirts because they know we are set to a little higher standard in the fast-food or the quick-service industry, the shirt and tie and everything."

Rapid City locations are selling curds for $2.

You can use #NationalCheeseCurdDay to post on social media.