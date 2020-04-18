South Dakota Democrats ask Noem for stronger measures

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden as the presidential candidate for the Democrat party on Tuesday. Obama talked about the current COVID-19 situation and his idea of what kind of leadership is needed now. Obama said Biden has some experience in managing H1N1 and the prevention for the Ebola epidemic, saying Biden can "heal" the country in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Looking at the leadership in South Dakota-- on Friday, South Dakota Democrats have asked Governor Kristi Noem for stronger precautions, after the serious outbreak connected to the Smithfield plant. Karen Hall, the Chair of the Pennington County Democrats, said if Noem took action earlier, similar to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender in regards to places of gathering, maybe there wouldn't be a quick rise in confirmed cases in Sioux Falls.

"I understand that she's trying to walk a very fine line, between the economics, the shutdown which would be very painful, and the other side is protecting the lives of South Dakotans, but boy, public health has got to come first." Hall also said she doesn't want the severe situation in New York to happen here. She said, Noem and President Trump need to lead in the direction to help save more lives.

