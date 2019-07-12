Obama statue to be unveiled

The city of Presidents gets a new statue Saturday as a life-size bronze statue of the United States’ 44th president will be unveiled in Rapid City.

The likeness of Barack Obama will be added to the collection of 43 other presidential statues in the downtown area, beginning with George Washington. Obama’s statue will reside on the corner of 4th Street and St. Joseph Street.

The City of Presidents is a privately funded project that has raised more than $2.5 million to pay for the statues.

Obama’s sculpture was created by Rapid City artist James Van Nuys and took two years from concept to completion to create the statue.

Obama made a campaign stop in the city when he was running for president in 2008.