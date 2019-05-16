OST moving ahead with plans for its property near Exit 131 on I-90

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is moving ahead with plans to develop land along the interstate it bought last year.

The tribe purchased 50 acres at Cactus Flat in Jackson County for just under $1 million dollars in November.

The tribal council's business development committee reached out to the Pine Ridge Chamber of Commerce to take the lead in planning what should go on the property off I-90 Exit 131.

The chamber has applied for some grant funding that will enable it to study the traffic at the site and determine what would be the best plan of action.

"What we intend on doing is creating a place for visitors to get an authentic experience about the Oglala Sioux Tribe," said Pine Ridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ivan Sorbel. "And then we want to provide them information so that they can visit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation from the north side of our reservation."

A possible first phase of development would be to provide a structure suitable for tribal members to display and sell authentic artwork and crafts.