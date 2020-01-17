Nutrishop talks recent challenge, healthy lifestyle tips

A local vitamin/supplements store in Rapid City is ready to help people stay healthy in the New Year.

A look at the few of the products you can find to kickstart a healthy year at Nutrishop in Rapid City. (KOTA TV)

Owner Gunnar Swanson sat down on Good Morning KOTA Territory to talk about the completion of a recent 6-week transformation challenge. Proceeds from the sale of specially designed, limited edition t-shirts supported the Wounded Warrior Project. They raised around $950 for the cause. Also, as a group, they were able to help people lose 719 pounds of fat while gaining 337 pounds of muscle.

There is another challenge going on and it's free to start. If interested, you have until Sunday, January 19 to enter late. Swanson and his staff will help out with meal and exercise plans to build muscle and lose body fat. Check-ins happen every two weeks.

Many people use the start of a new year to get healthy and fit. Swanson offered a few tips as well as helpful products found at Nutrishop. He recommends starting small instead of making major changes right away. One example is if you drink soda, stop drinking soda in the new year. It's a small step that will bring with it some big changes.

Nutrishop in Rapid City is located at 1301 West Omaha St. For more information, you can call the store at 605-791-0294.