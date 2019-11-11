Nutrishop challenge benefits Wounded Warrior Project

A local vitamin/supplements store in Rapid City is ready to help people get healthy by New Year's all while supporting a great cause.

Nutrishop is currently hosting a 6-week transformation challenge. To create an even bigger impact, it's donating proceeds from the sale of specially-designed, limited edition shirts to support the Wounded Warrior Project.

It's a free challenge for anyone to join. It's based on body fat and percentage lost along with how much muscle is gained, so it's not based on weight loss.

Owner Gunnar Swanson served in the Army National Guard in Iraq from 2003-2004 and is hoping to help our wounded veterans build the future they deserve.

"My brother and sisters that have served or are serving, I definitely want to find ways to help them and let them know that the community really cares about them. We have some limited edition shirts available and all the proceeds from the sales of those shirts go towards the Wounded Warrior Project," said Swanson.

Because of the snowy weather received over the weekend, Swanson is extending the deadline to join the challenge until this Wednesday, November 13. The final weigh-ins start on December 16.

Nutrishop in Rapid City is located at 1301 West Omaha St. For more information, you can call the store at 605-791-0294.