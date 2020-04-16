Number of permits issued in March 2020 up from last year

Some good news from Rapid City’s Building Services division, as the number of permits issued by the City in March 2020 was up from the same time last year.

Last month, the City issued 223 permits, valued around $22.4 million total.

This time last year, there were 199 total permits, totaling around $18.4 million.

March 2020 was the fourth highest valuation total for the month of March since 2000.

Some significant permits included a $14 million apartment complex, a $640,000 gym addition at a church, and work done at Monument Health.

A local contractor says this growth is a good thing for Rapid City, since this is a high demand area, with low inventory.

“What it means for Rapid City in particular is that we need to continue to be able to provide the subdivisions with the most affordability that we can,” said Daene Boomsma, owner of Boom Construction. “We need to control our costs, not only from the contractors side, but from the development side, to infrastructure, and on down the line, just because we are going to continually see this demand.”

Boomsma also said this growth can likely be attributed to the time of year, since March is often the beginning of construction season.