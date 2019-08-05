Northern lights pay a visit to upper Midwest and Northeast

If the skies are clear where you live, Mother Nature’s putting on a light show Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The northern lights are going to dip farther south than they normally do. (Source: NASA Space Weather Prediction Center)

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm alert. That means the northern lights are going to dip farther south than they normally do.

Like earlier storms this year, the aurora borealis should be visible across most of Canada, along with Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Maine in the United States.

Canada’s Northern Lights Centre says the northern lights are “the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere.”

The changes in color are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding with the particles from the sun.

Pale green and pink are the most common colors. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue and violet have been reported.

If the conditions are right, the effect can be stunning.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

If skies are cloudy, you won’t be able to see the northern lights.

To get the best view, look at the northern horizon between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. EDT

Also, the darker the better.

Get away from any light pollution, so it won’t overshadow Mother Nature’s subtle flickers.

