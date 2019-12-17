North Dakota and Standing Rock to work on pipeline spill plan

North Dakota will work with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to help develop a response plan for potential spill of the Dakota Access pipeline.

State Emergency Services Director Cody Schulz said tribal leaders recently requested a response plan and resources to prepare for a spill near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Schulz on Monday told a committee of state and tribal leaders headed by Gov. Doug Burgum that his agency would either “participate or facilitate” a training exercise. The state also would work with the tribe to obtain federal grant money for planning and equipment.

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith, who sits on the panel, said oil spill response training would be “awesome” and he appreciates the state’s effort to work collaboratively with the tribe.