Nonna's Kitchen in Spearfish

Nancy Manzari, known as "Nonna," (which is Italian for grandmother) decided it was a mission of hers to open a restaurant in Spearfish so she can share her family recipes and traditions with the community. Several of the entrees have unusual names, each based on a fun family story. She and Darren tell these stories and more on this edition of In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner (with fellow foodie Blake Joseph from Good Morning Black Hills tagging along).