Non-profit receives generous donation from Youth Philanthropy

Bethany Christian Services received a generous donation from the group Youth Philanthropy.

For the third year, Youth Philanthropy was able to make a donation to a local non-profit. This year they chose to help the Safe families for children program, that is run by Bethany Christian Services.

The Safe Families program started 5 years ago and helps anywhere between 40 to 60 families a year.

"Safe families for children recruit volunteers host families to take in kiddos whose parents are experiencing a temporary crisis. child abuse and neglect are not at play so there is no reason for those kiddos to enter into the foster care system." says Vanessa Mader

"We have such a direct impact on our community right here in Rapid City and we can see exactly how we are helping. It seriously makes me the happiest. I just think it's so nice to be able to to give back and living here so many years and seeing everything that goes and being able to transition the community into a better future." says Abbey Dehler and Jade Parkin

This also marked the first year that the grew gave the money they raised through donations to one particular group, and didn't split the pot.