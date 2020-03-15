Noem update on Coronavirus in South Dakota

As of March 15, there are nine confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in South Dakota.

There are seven counties, including Pennington, with confirmed cases.

On Sunday in a Facebook Live, Governor Kristi Noem said now is the time to prepare, not panic.

She encourages common sense steps, like washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.

She also says the South Dakota Health Care system is prepared to identify and treat cases.

In a press conference on Friday, Noem said the State is working close with state and federal agencies to fight Coronavirus.

"For us, we are constantly talking to leaders in communities and health care providers because they're on the front lines of this," said Noem. "And making decisions based on guidelines from the CDC. The CDC is experts in dealing with viruses and health information nationwide and worldwide, and so we're using their guidance and cooperation with our local providers to make those decisions."

See updates from the South Dakota Department of Health NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATES AND INFORMATION