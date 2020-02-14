Noem signs eight bills into law

Updated: Fri 3:21 PM, Feb 14, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed the following bills during the 2020 legislative session:


  • HB1005: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the use of telehealth technologies.
    HB1015: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding banks.
    HB1016: Act to revise certain provisions regarding money transmission.
    HB1017: An Act to provide for certain insurer corporate governance disclosure requirements.
    HB1018: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding life and health insurance insolvencies.
    HB1030: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the Board of Technical Education.
    HB1049: An Act to establish a maximum on the number of words contained in a statement of a proponent or opponent for the ballot question pamphlet.
    HB1052: An Act to change a reference from a secondary election to a runoff election to maintain consistency in terms.

For more information on these bills and other ongoing pieces of legislation, visit the Legislative Research Council website: sdlegislature.gov.

 