Noem says teachers, state workers to get 2% raise

South Dakota teachers and state employees are poised to get a 2 percent inflationary pay raise, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

“Stronger revenues over the last couple of months have given us reason to believe that we could fund inflationary raises at some level,” Noem said Monday.

That stronger revenue was one of three things the governor said helped bring the raise about. The other two were less financial strain on state social services and keeping the increase in the state maintenance budget at just 1.6 percent.

While the governor stressed that government building maintenance is important, so is maintaining teachers and state employees.

The governor also said that a deal has been reached with the Legislature to fully fund the hemp production program at the level she said is needed … $3.5 million.

The Legislature’s Appropriation Committee will begin work on these budget issues Tuesday.

