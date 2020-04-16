Noem says restrictions not being relaxed right now

Governor Kristi Noem was on a call with President Trump and the other governors Thursday afternoon.

President Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The president told the governors he'll leave it up to them to “call the shots” in their states as to when to relax social distancing requirements.

So what's in the future for South Dakota?

Governor Kristi Noem says, "I don't see us changing our behaviors in South Dakota for several weeks yet. I've had people asking me if I'm going to relax our mitigation measures. And I'm not planning to do that for several weeks yet. the fact that we don't peak still until the middle of June by our projections means that we need to maintain what we're doing for a while and I'm going to ask the people of South Dakota to continue to take that seriously."

Noem says that means keeping groups under the size of ten, conducting social distancing and only leaving your home for essential trips.