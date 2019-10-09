Noem releases Attorney General's report on Minnehaha State's Attorney

Governor Kristi Noem on Wednesday released the summary of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s investigation into Minnehaha State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

“Recent events involving Minnehaha State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan necessitated an investigation by our Attorney General,” said Noem. “That investigation is now complete, and I am making the summary provided to me available to the public for the sake of transparency. The facts that were uncovered are unsettling. The Attorney General concludes that there isn’t the evidence to pursue charges against McGowan. I will not be pursuing any further action at this time. I am thankful for the Attorney General and his team’s swift work on this matter.”

Back in September, Gov. Kristi Noem asked South Dakota's attorney general to investigate Minnehaha County's top prosecutor over his absence from work.

Noem sent a letter on Sept. 18 to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requesting an investigation into State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.

McGowan was out of his office starting in mid-July. He returned to work Sept. 9, telling the Argus Leader he was out for medical reasons.