Noem outlines what communities must do in returning to 'normal'

South Dakota now has a broad outline on what needs to be done to ensure public safety as the state returns to some semblance of normal in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem released the Back to Normal plan Tuesday afternoon. It breaks down some basic guidance for personal mitigation efforts; businesses, healthcare systems, schools and local governments.

“The plan I am unveiling today continues to put the power of decision-making into the hands of the people – where it belongs," Noem explained. "Today’s plan relies on South Dakotan's continuing to exercise common sense, reasonableness, innovation, and a commitment to themselves, their families, and – in turn – their communities.”

While Noem emphasized it is time for the state to move into a new phase, she also noted the sacrifices many families have made due to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed the path so many South Dakotans were on. Some of us lost friends and loved-ones,” Noem said. “This disease also stole our most precious commodity—time. In addition to the health costs, the social costs of this virus are historic in the worst way.

“South Dakotans have taken personal responsibility for their health and safety seriously. They have done a tremendous job practicing good public hygiene and social distancing. Together, we’ve cut our projected peak infection rate by more than 75 percent," the governor said.

The governor also cautioned that the state is not over the pandemic; that efforts must continue to ensure no new hot spots erupt.

Testing will be a critical component of monitoring how effective efforts are to return to a normal routine.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state now has the capacity to test 3,000 people a day and she expects that to increase to 5,000. However, she cautioned, the testing supplies chain remains fragile.

Also, the initial estimate on how many hospital beds and ventilators the state needed has been cut drastically. The governor is confident the state has more than enough capacity to handle a possible increase in COVID-19 cases. Noem says the state is prepared to handle any new hot spots.

