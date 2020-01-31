Noem opposed indigenous public schools initiative in South Dakota

In December of 2019, the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition asked legislators to allow a network of Native American-focused schools in the state. But on January 30th, several representatives from Governor Noem's office testified in opposition to the proposal, saying that current school system has the ability to build the cultural programs needed. The representatives also say Governor Noem is working on Native American education.

Sarah Pierce is the director of Education Equity and thinks the proposal is needed because there hasn't been enough improvement with Native American education.

After the opposition from the Governor's office, the advocates and the Education Equity Coalition have about two weeks to revise the proposal and present it again.