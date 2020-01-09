Noem drops plans to veto hemp, but calls for 'guardrails'

Gov. Kristi Noem says she won't veto legislation allowing hemp to be grown in the state.

Noem announced that she won't veto a hemp bill provided it contains four “guardrails" she provided to lawmakers.

“Today, I am outlining for the legislature a path forward – four guardrails, if you will – on hemp. These include: 1) reliable enforcement standards; 2) responsible regulations regarding licensing, reporting, and inspections; 3) an appropriate plan for safe transportation; and 4) an adequate funding plan," Noem said in a release.

Noem made it clear she wants the crop to be tightly regulated, with government agencies providing licenses and inspections. She also wants legislators to come up with a way to pay for the hemp program.

“Given all that we need to accomplish this session, if we can get this done in the coming weeks, it would be a good way to kick off this year’s legislative session,”

The Legislature convenes Tuesday, Jan. 14.