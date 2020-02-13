Noem asks tribes to enter agreement to tackle crime, meth

Gov. Kristi Noem announced she is asking the nine Native American tribes in South Dakota to enter into law enforcement agreements to tackle crime and meth.

The Republican governor commended tribes for addressing problems with meth addiction. She said the state wants to help tribes that have crunches in federal funding for law enforcement and meth addiction.

But tribal leaders said the governor would have to overcome a history of mistrust between tribes and the state.

Noem said the agreements would still respect tribal sovereignty while allowing the state to partner with the tribe. But leaders from several tribes said they were not consulted before Noem's announcement.