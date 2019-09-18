Noem: South Dakota weather 'slow-rolling natural disaster'

Governor Kristi Noem says the storms that have struck South Dakota this year are the "largest natural disaster" the state has ever seen.

Noem said in a Facebook video Tuesday that starting with the "bomb cyclone" pummeling South Dakota with snow in March, followed by rain every few weeks, the state has experienced 'a slow-rolling natural disaster of epic proportions.'"

The Argus Leader reports federal disasters have been declared in 58 of 66 counties and on three reservations in South Dakota so far this year. The state has had one federal disaster declared this year and has three federal disaster requests awaiting approval by President Donald Trump. Noem says those requests total $56 million in damage.

Noem says last week's flooding will likely result in another federal disaster request.

