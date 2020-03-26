No significant uptick in crime during COVID-19, according to RCPD

With many aspects of day-to-day life put on hold due to the COVID-19, some might be concerned about a potential rise in crime.

But Rapid City police say, at this time, there's no need to worry.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a significant uptick in crime.

There was a string of 13 robberies in the past few weeks and Jegeris says police arrested someone they consider to be the primary suspect on Wednesday night, but Jegris said these robberies were not directly linked to COVID-19 fears.

Jegeris said some staffing adjustments have been made, but their primary focus is on supporting the community.

"Our primary objective right now is to ensure that we're able to sustain 24/7 staffing to ensure the public safety needs of the community," said Jegeris. "And I can tell you with full confidence that we are here for the community throughout this public health event."

Jegeris said there has not been any COVID-19-related looting. At best, he said there were a few minor disturbances at retail stores.