No more time changes in Wyoming?

Wyoming's governor has signed a bill making daylight saving time permanent in the state.

The Gillette News Record reports Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill Monday.

Previous measures failed in the Wyoming Legislature, but Republican state Rep. Eric Barlow says residents are fed up with changing the clocks during the year. States currently require federal approval to make changes regarding daylight saving time.

The Daylight Act was introduced in the U.S. House in 2019 but stalled in the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. The measure would allow states to institute the time change.