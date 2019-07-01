Conceal carry permit change starts in South Dakota

A new gun law in South Dakota is eliminating the requirement of concealed carry permits. South Dakota is the 14th state to enact this law.

Starting Monday gun owners, both residents and non residents, will no longer be required to have a permit to carry a concealed pistol in South Dakota.

"I think it's not a bad thing. Citizens do not have to come in here and apply for a pistol permit and pay the fee. So, our work load will go down but actually for the citizen, I think it's a good thing,"Capt. Marty Graves with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Several South Dakotans said they are all for protecting the rights to own guns. However, most of them say they are not for the permit removal.

"You know guns kill. Responsible people, let them use it. Normally, a person who is not familiar with guns they can kill someone accidentally or on purpose."

Aldridge said he feels more comfortable with law enforcement having guns instead.

Before people could be charged with a misdemeanor if they carried a concealed pistol or had one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

But Graves said people still need to be responsible with guns and advises people to take firearms safety classes.

He also advises gun owners to still respect other state's rules.

"I think people like to travel. We have reciprocity with other states. You still have to have a permit to go into another state with a concealed pistol permit."

A firearms purchaser must undergo a National Criminal Background Check, which is performed by the firearms dealer.

There is still an option to get an enhanced or gold permit, which still requires an application and permit fee.