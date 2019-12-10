No batteries needed to bring joy with handcrafted toys

A dozen years, and thousands of homemade toys later, the Rapid City Woodworkers spent all year crafting toys to donate to kids across South Dakota.

Child plays with toy made by Rapid City Woodworkers.

"To see combination of bringing these toys and seeing the joy in the kid's faces is just ... for them is just a wonderful day to see there work truly cherished by these children," said Chris Blair, philanthropy and special events coordinator for Youth & Family Services.

"It's a holiday tradition in Rapid City, for the past 12 years the Woodworkers Association has made thousands of toys for kids at Youth & Family Services, and the one thing that stays the same, is the joy on everyone's faces," said Sunday Miller.

"I see them spotting the toy they want, they're sitting there waiting to pick them up and they already got one spotted to pick out, that's pretty exciting," said Robert Buchanan, president of Rapid City Woodworkers.

Buchanan said he was inspired by Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

"In it there's a line that says no toy is happy until a kid gives him a hug and so that's kind of a revealing thing I hadn't figured out, not only do the kids need to be happy but the toys need to be happy too," Buchanan said.

The Woodworkers made 400 toys their first year, and as the need grew, so did their members with more than 4,000 toys this year.

"A lot of these kids, this is the only gift that they will probably see over the holiday season, and being able to share a moment with these kids is just so wonderful, takes you back to your childhood," Blair said.