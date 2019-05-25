Nice weather makes for the perfect opening day at Storybook Island

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer and with the nice weather, Storybook Island opened to a large crowd this morning.

Storybook Island always opens on Memorial Day weekend, but this week's weather made preparations a bit challenging.

"It was difficult to get the park ready this year because of the snow, and the snow, and more snow, and more snow, and then rain," says Storybook Island Executive Director Connie LeZotte.

Despite the weather, staff members planned to open over the weekend, rain or shine. Luckily weather was on their side and families lined up at the gate ready to enjoy the day.

"We've been doing it for years. I grew up in Rapid City so I did it as a kid so it's fun to bring my kids too. We had family come in from Colorado so we all met together here, cousins of mine, and they brought their kids. Just a perfect day for it and a good spot to get together," says Kyle Grauman as he watched his children play in the park.

Storybook Island is also celebrating 60 years. After a proclamation announcing Saturday as Storybook Island Day, the carousel house officially opened.

"We had to work pretty hard to get the money together and get this built. We had wonderful sponsors who helped us, we also had some wonderful contractors who helped us as well and it was just kinda magical how everything came together and to see kids on the carousel is awesome," says LeZotte.

Admission to the park is free, but donations are accepted. Rides cost extra.