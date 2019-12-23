Newell Lake closed until further notice

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks closed Newell Lake to public access last week because of damage to the dam.

The outlet structure was severely damaged and unable to properly function due to high water this spring.

During an inspection this fall, additional issues with the structural integrity of the dam were identified. The decision was made to drain the lake for a closer look.

"There's a valve at the bottom which allows water to be passed through the dam which allows us to lower the water level if needed. We had that valve opened, lowered the water level, at the point we felt we were comfortable, we shut that valve. However, at that point, we noticed that there was some water seeping through the dam in different areas. Because of that, it becomes a public safety issue because you could have erosion and, potentially, dam failure," said SD GFP Regional Fisheries Supervisor Jake Davis.

Since the structural issues have been identified, staff have been at the dam daily to monitor the problem and facilitate inspection and pumping water. It will stay closed until further notice.