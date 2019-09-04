Newborn, hours old, abandoned on woman’s doorstep in Ga.

A woman thought her mind was playing tricks on her when she started to hear a baby cry outside her home in the middle of the night.

Atlanta police released body cam footage Tuesday of paramedics tending to the baby in an ambulance. Doctors believe she was only 5 hours old when the homeowner found her. (Source: Atlanta police/WSB/CNN)

Freida Burston opened her front door to find a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket on her doorstep.

"I opened up the door, and the baby was screaming," she said.

Atlanta police released body cam footage Tuesday of paramedics tending to the child in an ambulance. Doctors believe she was only 5 hours old when Burston found her.

The child was still at the hospital Tuesday but reportedly in good condition.

"I just reached down, snatched the baby, pulled it inside, put it on the couch and dialed 911," Burston said.

Burston's 12-year-old daughter felt bad for the newborn.

“She said, ‘Mom, who would put their baby outside? Because the animals could have gotten it,’” she said.

Police are working to locate the mom. They said whoever left the child could face neglect charges for leaving her in an unsafe place, rather than a fire station or hospital.

"You cannot leave a child unattended at any age, certainly not an infant on a porch at someone's house," said Officer James White, with Atlanta police.

The homeowner's other daughter believes there could be a reason the baby arrived at their doorstep.

“It could be a blessing in disguise for me, because I can't physically have children," Demita Burston said. "If they can't find her parents or they can't find another a solution, as opposed to her being another child lost in the system, I can adopt her."

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.