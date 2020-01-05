New year, new renovations

For more than thirty-five years, Black Hills Works has been providing housing for people with disabilities.

Carrie Moser is the director of engagement at Black Hills Works.

"It's for people that have some sort of disability but are able to live relatively independently with some assistance. So we are trying to get away from that group home type mentality to provide more individualized housing for folks that are able to, for the most part, meet their day to day needs but may just need some assistance here and there as well as providing a friendly environment where people have roommates and neighbors that they are connected with and they can develop relationships and friendships with," said Moser.

The organization received 600 thousand dollars in grant money to make renovations.

"The grant is through the South Dakota Housing Authority and it allows us the ability to renovate one of our group homes to allow more independent living to residents that already live there," said Moser.

The renovations will make the group home into eight one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit helping the people live more independently.

"They are extremely important, everyone deserves an ability to have some of their own private space and the ability to make a meal if they want to in their own space. So we are really excited for the opportunity to be able to offer this to our current residents," said Moser.

Renovations will begin this summer.