New tech will clean medical waste

Problem solved.

Rapid City Regional Health has taken a massive step in addressing a year-long concern about medical waste ending up in the Rapid City Landfill. On Tuesday, Regional Health announced a plan to install state of the art technology designed to neutralize biohazardous waste.

"This is good news for Regional Health and for Rapid City. We work to be good stewards of our environment," said John Pierce, President of the Rapid City Hospital and Market for Regional Health.

One of the big problems in 2018 was medical waste ending up in the regular trash, instead of the designated receptacles. With this new equipment, everything will get processed and cleaned before it's even collected. In theory, it will completely eliminate the problem.

The new system will shred both garbage and medical waste at an onsite location before heading to the landfill.

The technology, manufactured by Clean Waste Systems of Maple Lake, Minn. is a patented, ozone-based system that shreds and sterilizes garbage. It uses ambient air, a small amount of water, and electricity to completely sterilize biohazards.

"This technology provides the best possible solution for safely handling our trash and medical waste. It's a cost-effective alternative that protects the health and safety of our caregivers and our community," said Dave Ellenbecker, Vice President of Facilities Management and Plant Operations. He says it's also environmentally friendly.

Regional Health approved the technology in June. The $2.3 million investment includes the actual waste-processing technology as well as an entire building to house the equipment.

The new technology is expected to be up and running by the end of 2019.