New team in Sturgis makes debut to the community with pancakes

An old organization is coming back to life to help assist with the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and the best way into the hearts of the community is through the stomach.

The savory smell of bacon filled the air as the auxiliary team cooked up a pancake breakfast for the Sturgis firefighters and the community.

The team is primarily made up of spouses of the firefighters and local volunteers.

Julie Urbaniak is the President of the Sturgis Auxiliary.

"I'm really excited, I was really nervous when we decided to do this and really nervous to even cook food today to see if anybody would show up. So I'm really excited that so many people are here," said Urbaniak.

The team was disbanded a few years ago due to people retiring, but this new team is back with a purpose.

The seats filled up and long lines formed for a good cause.

People donated a few dollars to help buy new supplies for the team.

"Basically we're just trying to get supplies now for our auxiliary. We would like to at some point buy a trailer to carry water and snacks, food to different fires, said Urbaniak.

The breakfast isn't just about eating delicious food, it's also about bringing the community together.

Shawn Barrows is the Fire Chief in Sturgis.

"I would like to see the community come out of this experience knowing that our fire department is here for them and they're just as much a part of this fire department family as the actual firefighters are," said Barrows.

The new auxiliary crew is excited to get started and help out the firefighters anyway they can.