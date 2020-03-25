New rules in Sturgis to slow down COVID-19

Sturgis is implementing new rules in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Current protocols include the following:

· City offices are closed to the public (not including phone calls and email inquiries) until further notice. This closure includes City Hall, the Library, Community Center, Public Works Office, Police Business Office, Animal Shelter, and Ambulance Hall.

· Recycling services (including green waste, cardboard, and the Exit 32 Recycling Center) are closed until further notice.

· The Rubble is closed until further notice.

· The Liquor Store's operating hours are now Monday-Saturday 9 to 7, Sunday 12 to 6. Strict sanitizing protocols will be in place.

· Parks and recreation facilities (restrooms, shelters, and concessions), as well as all 24/7 Community Center access, will remain closed until further notice.

· Recreational fields are open for use however, teams will not be allowed to practice at the fields and more than 10 people will not be allowed to congregate at a field in accordance with CDC guidelines.

All of these measures are meant to encourage social distancing.

The mayor is also asking all businesses to evaluate their practices. If they are not able to be in compliance with CDC guidelines, he says they should shutdown.

As of right now, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is going ahead as planned.