New policy for Sturgis Ambulance lift-assistance services

With the Sturgis Ambulance receiving more and more calls for free lift-assistance, Sturgis City Council implemented a new policy for this service.

Until last month, all requests for lift-assists were free for patients.

Lift-assists help those who are unable to get up, receiving an assessment by EMS staff to make sure they're not injured.

However, with the frequency of these calls, the Sturgis City Council decided to change their ambulance policy.

Under the new policy, residents and assisted-living homes get one free lift-assistance per year. After that, assisted-living homes are charged $75 for the second call, and $150 for every additional call in the same year.

James Quinn has owned Dakota Hills Assisted Living in Sturgis for 17 years, a home mainly for veterans.

"The ambulance people have been very, very good, I mean coming in and evaluating the situation and getting people to the doctor, most of the time it's not necessary so much but there are times that people fall or they have a heart condition that might be serious, the ambulance has been invaluable to me," said James Quinn, owner of Dakota Hills Assisted Living.

Quinn's home doesn't use the lift-assist often but he said with the aging population in Sturgis, this service is necessary.

