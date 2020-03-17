New policies for Pennington County employees

Nationwide, schools and restaurants are closed. People are encouraged to practice social distancing. and others are figuring out how to work from home. But what about county employees?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennington County Commission passed two temporary policies Tuesday morning to provide protection for the more than eight hundred county employees.

The first policy allows employees to stay away in case of emergency.

Jon Morrill is the Human Resource Director for Pennington County.

"The facility closure policy basically was drafted to handle snow events, so this actually broadens the policy to cover other events like the current situation," said Morrill.

A second policy was passed to help county employees with the time off and sick leave.

"Currently the sick leave policy is very specific as to what types of events qualify to use sick leave hours that are accrued," said Morrill. "This broadens the use and allows anybody that actually has been deemed to be isolated or quarantined to allow them to use some of those accrued sick leave hours up to eighty hours of their accrued time."

But one policy that was not passed, the telecommuting policy allowing county employees to be able to work from home.

"We want to make sure we have a process in place that allows us to ensure data security and that there's no risk to any of those sensitive data points by letting people work at remote locations," said Morrill.

These policies are temporary. Later in March, the policies will be reevaluated and changes could be made.