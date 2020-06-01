New podcast coming to the Black Hills

Nationally known Lakota artist Sandy Swallow says her new podcast will bring in people like South Dakotan and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills and Native American Elders.

The podcast will be talking about indigenous history and unique stories from those elders.

Swallow says many of the old stories will be lost if they aren't told and recorded, and the new stories could help us look to a bright future with hope.

"I wanted to start something positive," said Swallow. "There's been turmoil and sadness and I want something positive so I decided to start Lakota Link."

You can check out her podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Podbean as Lakota Link